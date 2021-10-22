Luxembourg Is About To Beat Malta As First European Country To Fully Legalise Cannabis

While Malta is well on its way to legalise growing weed and introducing cannabis associations, Luxembourg is set to be the first country in Europe to fully legalise the plant.

The country’s new rules will allow adults to grow up to four plants in their homes for personal use, and the selling and trading of seeds will also be legal, Vice reported.

The reforms are made with the hopes of ending the illegal trade of the drug in the country, as it faces issues with the drug being sold on the black market. “We want to do everything we can to get more and more away from the illegal black market,” Justice Minister Sam Tamson told the Guardian.

By allowing people to grow it at home, the consumer will not be supporting the illegal chain from production to selling the drug. For that reason, sale and possession of the drug will remain prohibited, although there will not be a criminal charge for carrying less than 3 grams on you in person.

Luxembourg committed to legalising cannabis two years ago, and it looks like real change will be brought about soon.