Malta-Produced Medical Cannabis Strain Drops Price To €10 Per Gram

Malta-produced medical cannabis strain ‘Carbasi Verde’ has just decreased its price to €10 per gram.

“This week we have significantly lowered the ‘Carbasi Verde’ 15g pack price to patients to just €10 per gram which is the lowest price on the Maltese market,” Materia, the manufacturers of the product, told Lovin Malta in a statement.

The price drop comes after customer feedback was sent to Materia.

“We have received great feedback about Carbasi Verde from patients, but we also know that medical cannabis can be expensive. This is why we are lowering the price in order to make it more accessible to everyone,” Managing Director for Europe Nick Pateras said.