Malta-Produced Medical Cannabis Strain Drops Price To €10 Per Gram
Malta-produced medical cannabis strain ‘Carbasi Verde’ has just decreased its price to €10 per gram.
“This week we have significantly lowered the ‘Carbasi Verde’ 15g pack price to patients to just €10 per gram which is the lowest price on the Maltese market,” Materia, the manufacturers of the product, told Lovin Malta in a statement.
The price drop comes after customer feedback was sent to Materia.
“We have received great feedback about Carbasi Verde from patients, but we also know that medical cannabis can be expensive. This is why we are lowering the price in order to make it more accessible to everyone,” Managing Director for Europe Nick Pateras said.
“Patients are our primary stakeholder so we’ll always endeavour to put them first by making our products as affordable as possible without compromising our quality standards,” he said.
‘Carbasi Verde’ is an Indica dominant strain manufactured at Materia’s local site in Ħal Far.
It has a current potency of 21.7% THC and <1% CBD and comes with a hand-trimmed finish to ensure the “best quality” for patients.
Though it was legalised medically back in 2018, a substantial number of medical cannabis patients in Malta have lamented the high entry price for their medicine. In a number of countries, like Germany, the government subsidises the cost of patients medicine, including those that make use of medical cannabis.
