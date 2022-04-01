Malta ‘Several Steps Ahead Of Everyone Else’, Global Cannabis Expert Hails Island’s Pioneering Vision

An international drug policy expert has praised the island’s pioneering cannabis regulations framework, calling Malta’s vision “brilliant”.

Steve Rolles, author of Transform’s 2009 book ‘After the War on Drugs: Blueprint for Regulation’, The Guardian contributor and consultant to the governments of Uruguay, Jamaica and others on cannabis policy, joined Malta’s Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis Chairperson Mariella Dimech in laying out the key bits of the island’s framework.

During ARUC’s first forum since Malta regulated cannabis late in December 2021, Dimech made it clear that the island was breaking new ground and creating an ethical, non-profit, harm-reductive national system that no one else in the world was doing – something Rolles agreed with.

“We don’t get much news about Malta in the UK, but this made the news. The world is watching Malta,” Rolles said. “You are rejecting the failed and harmful approach from the past – this is brilliant. This is a fundamentally positive move.”

Congratulating the island on being European pioneers, he noted that other countries – like Denmark, Italy, Luxembourg, Germany and Switzerland – were all discussing a new approach to cannabis.

However, he placed special emphasis on Malta’s non-profit based industry, saying this approach was “commendable”.

Dimech noted that though there are models in place in parts of Spain and in Holland, those clubs still relied on the black market for their cannabis product – something that would not be the case in Malta.

She also emphasised how, currently, black market prices are reliant on things such as availability and the dealer’s mood, which could lead to major fluctuations in prices.