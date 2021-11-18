Malta To Completely Legalise CBD Oil And Other Products When Weed Law Passes
Malta will completely legalise CBD oil and other products made from cannabis-derived compound once a landmark weed reform bill passes into law.
“CBD products can be used for face creams, shampoos, clothing and other products, and even be used in coffee and tea,” Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici said when presenting this bill in Parliament earlier this week. “When this law passes, CBD products will be able to freely circulate in Malta.”
This will be done by removing of the term ‘Indian hemp’ (qanneb Indjan) from the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, which was defined as all cannabis plants or any plants of the plant, excluding its fibre or seeds.
It will be replaced by a new definition for cannabis as products from the plant which include no more than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinoil (THC).
CBD has been gaining momentum in the health and wellness world in recent years for its ability to relieve pain and other symptoms without the mind-altering effects of cannabis.
Malta’s decision to liberalise CBD sale follows a November 2020 judgement by the European Court of Justice which ruled that CBD is not a narcotic drug and could therefore circulate freely across EU markets.
“A member state may not prohibit the marketing of cannabidiol (CBD) lawfully produced in another member state when it is extracted from the Cannabis sativa plant in its entirety and not solely from its fibre and seeds,” the court said.
