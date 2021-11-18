Malta To Completely Legalise CBD Oil And Other Products When Weed Law Passes  

Malta will completely legalise CBD oil and other products made from cannabis-derived compound once a landmark weed reform bill passes into law.

“CBD products can be used for face creams, shampoos, clothing and other products, and even be used in coffee and tea,” Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici said when presenting this bill in Parliament earlier this week. “When this law passes, CBD products will be able to freely circulate in Malta.”

This will be done by removing of the term ‘Indian hemp’ (qanneb Indjan) from the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, which was defined as all cannabis plants or any plants of the plant, excluding its fibre or seeds.

It will be replaced by a new definition for cannabis as products from the plant which include no more than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinoil (THC).