Malta’s Cannabis Bill Approved: Country To Become First In Europe To Legalise Personal Use

Now, the President will need to sign the bill for it to become law. And while there have been calls on the President to renege on his democratic duty, his approval is ceremonial.

The bill was approved with 36 votes in favour and 27 against. All PN MPs voted against the bill.

Just a few moments ago, a final vote was taken in Parliament on the ground-breaking Cannabis reform that Malta has steamrolled through parliament.

The moment that all cannabis users have been waiting for: Malta is officially one step away from becoming the first European country to take the step of legalising cannabis for personal use.

So, let’s have a look at what your fresh rights are as a cannabis user:

1. Possession of up to 7g

Under new rules, adult consumers will be able to possess up to 7g without fear of breaking the law and will not be arrested. However, police will still have the discretion to take the person into cannabis if there is reasonable suspicion of trafficking or drug dealing.

2. Tribunal instead of Criminal Court for those found with over 7g

Users carrying between anything over 7g and 28g will also be tried before the Commissioner for Justice. If found guilty, that person will be liable to a penalty of between fifty euro (€50) and one hundred euro (€100).

3. No smoking in public or with kids

People will not be allowed to smoke in public unless they have been authorised for medical reasons. Public spaces include any place to which the public has access to whether by payment or otherwise.

Smoking in public will land you a €235 fine, while smoking in front of a person under the age of 18 will be asked to pay a fine between €300 and €500.

4. Four plants allowed at home

The law allows for the cultivation of up to four cannabis plants at home, irrespective of the number of residents or strains.

However, growers will not be allowed to possess more than 50g of cannabis. Whether or not this will be enforced remains to be seen, but police will be allowed to seize cannabis if it is over the 50g limit.

Seeds can be purchased from licensed cannabis associations.

5. Cannabis associations will be created

Cannabis associations will be created under the new law to distribute the drug or seeds to cultivate it, mirroring the system employed in Barcelona.

It will be allowed to sell up to seven grams of cannabis in a single day to a member, who will not be able to buy more than 50g over a calendar month. Meanwhile, it will only be allowed to distribute no more than 20 seeds per month to each member.

People will only be allowed to be a member of one association.

An association be will not be allowed to have more than five hundred members and will be prohibited from promoting or advertising its activities. No signs, words, or designs will be allowed outside of the association. Premises will need to be at least 250m away from schools, clubs, or youth centres.