Malta’s Cannabis Reform Should Be Even More Progressive, New Party Proposes 

New political party Volt Malta has said Malta’s upcoming cannabis reform should be even more progressive, allowing personal possession of up to 25g.

In a statement, Volt laid out how their parliamentary opposition to the bill would have differed from that of the Nationalist Party, which came out strongly against the proposed law but didn’t propose any actual amendments.

‘‘We would have suggested proposing more progressive measures such as those implemented in Portugal; such as allowing possession of cannabis (25g) for personal possession,” Volt candidate Kassandra Mallia said.

‘‘Ultimately, if there is addiction, it should be treated as a health issue, not a criminal one.”

The party had participated in the White paper process, proposing the establishment of a Recreational Drugs Authority instead of just a Cannabis Authority, to commission studies and issue guidelines on all kinds of drugs and how to combat the black market.

Its contribution was acknowledged by Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici, who said this was the first time he had heard of Volt Malta’s existence.

Volt said it is disappointing that the PN failed to propose any constructive amendments to the bill, instead relying on “fearmongering, which does nothing to help the destigmatization of users”.

“It demonstrates that we need a greater diversity of views working in parliament,” the party said.