Malta’s Upcoming Cannabis Authority Allocated €100,000 In Starting Budget 

A new Cannabis Authority could start off life next year with an initial budget of €100,000.

The 2022 budget estimates for the Ministry of Reforms allocate €100,000 to the regulation of cannabis, as well as a further €400,000 on an ongoing cannabis educational campaign that is being carried out in conjunction with the Foundation of Social Welfare Services.

While the €100,000 amount is small considering it involves the formation of an entirely new authority, budget estimates aren’t completely set in stone and can be tweaked if needs be.