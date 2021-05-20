Maltese Mother Of 9-Year-Old Epilepsy Sufferer Pleads For Medical Cannabis Oil To Be Free Of Charge

A mother whose young daughter suffers from a rare form of epilepsy is pleading with the health authorities to include a type of medical cannabis in its list of free medicines.

Joanna* told Lovin Malta that her daughter has been suffering from Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a rare and serious form of epilepsy, since she was two years old.

In recent years, a cannabidiol drug called Epidiolex (or Epidyolex) emerged on the market to treat seizures associated with two rare types of epilepsy – Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and Dravet Syndrome.

It has been authorised for use in the EU by the European Medicines Agency, which ruled that its benefits are greater than its risks.

The EMA has said that cannabidiol, the active substance in Epidiolex, is thought to act on targets that play a role in the movement of calcium in the cells.

“As this is important for the transmission for the transmission of electrical signals in some nerve cells, and seizures are caused by excessive electrical activity in the brain, altering the movement of calcium is expected to reduce or prevent the seizures,” the EMA website reads.