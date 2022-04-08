‘Malta Is Ready’: MedCann Attracts World-Leading Cannabis And Psychedelic Visionaries In Exciting Valletta Expo

International experts, visionaries and entrepreneurs made Malta their home this week as the Mediterranean’s premier plant medicine expo took place. MedCann’s long-awaited third annual forum was expanded this year as Microdose Psychedelics Insights joined Plant Medicine Week, a compelling, open and creative look at the future of medical cannabis and psychedelics in various sectors. The historic halls of the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta was abuzz with with ideas for the future of this industry, an industry this is both lucrative for businesses and socially viable in giving more options to patients in their personal lives.

As industry leaders networked and strategists broke down the potential profits, value and attractiveness of this growing industry, six main pillars remained the focus throughout all the talks and sessions; Medical, Business, Research, Legislation, Regulatory and Fintech.

And it wasn’t only international leaders on site, with Malta Enterprise head Kurt Farrugia and Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli delivering speeches to foreign and local investors, emphasising how ready Malta was to help take this industry to the next level.

In his address, Farrugia made it clear that the island was ready to support businesses who were serious about making Malta their home and taking advantage of the island’s modern approach to medical cannabis, its attractive local business environment as well as the beauty of the island itself.

More than anything, the presence of government and state officials at the expo, showing positivity and determination to make this industry in Malta a world leader.

MedCann was held between the 5th and 6th April, and Microdose Psychedelics Insights is held on 7th and 8th. And judging from the energy in the air, this is just the beginning for Malta’s plant medicine future. With modern, progressive legislation and a financial environment to support it, it may only be a matter of time before Malta’s cannabis industry gets an international foothold.

