Minister Owen Bonnici Is Now In Charge Of Cannabis And Other Reforms

Innovation Minister Owen Bonnici has been placed in charge of cannabis reform after the Prime Minister handed him the portfolio that previously belonged to Rosianne Cutajar.

Bonnici had spearheaded a drug law reform in 2015 in his tenure as Justice Minister, which partially decriminalised the simple possession of cannabis and other soft drugs.

However, it was widely criticised as not being strong enough and in fact, the government announced amendments a few years later.

Besides the crucial cannabis reform, Bonnici has also been placed in charge of civil liberties and other reforms, including prostitution reform.



“This is another opportunity to work with my colleagues for the Malta I believe in and have always believed in, a progressive Malta with people at the centre of our work,” Bonnici said.