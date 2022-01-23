Out Of The Black Market And Into Legit Trade: Will Malta’s Cannabis Associations Soon Be A Reality?

Malta’s landmark cannabis bill has been approved by Parliament. An exciting turn of events that will allow many to purchase weed from ‘cannabis associations’. Though the question still remains: When will these associations be set up?

Lovin Malta asked Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici for the latest update.

“As you know, the board has just been composed a couple of days ago,” he said, “I’ve already met with the board formally. But today we also had a meeting with the President of Malta.”

The aims of such a meeting were two-fold.

Firstly, the board would establish the required infrastructure needed to implement rules of good governance. Thereafter, the authority would be drawing up policies that would propel the rules forward.

Following these two exercises, the government would be in a position to receive the first applications by associations hoping to open outlets to provide cannabis. Of course, under the strict regulations prescribed by the law.

“At the moment there is a ‘shoulder period’ [wherein] the authority is working hard to be a short one, until step-by-step, the law is put into effect. Rest assured that the process is moving quite smoothly.”