Paola Pain Specialist Calls For More Affordable Medical Cannabis For Patients In Malta

After making a name for himself as one of the main voices speaking out in favour of the legalisation of medical cannabis, doctor Andrew Agius is now saying that it should be more accessible and affordable.

“Most patients that I’ve seen who suffer from painful conditions and are treated with cannabis are able to start living life again,” he said.

Agius explained that a majority of individuals who suffer from chronic pain are generally subject to debilitating symptoms and are in most cases unable to afford the virtually monopolised pharmaceutical rates of cannabis.

The medicine should therefore be subsidised for chronic pain sufferers who are unable to meet the financial requirements for the acquisition of the medicine, because they too deserve a chance at prosperity, Agius said.

Governmental subsidisation is the case for a lot of medication used to treat chronic conditions.

He added that some medication that is prescribed for chronic pain, anxiety, depression and trouble sleeping are generally ineffective and have intense side effects, yet they are a lot easier to acquire, maintain and afford.

In fact, a woman who was using several prescribed medications for ten years, on the advice of her psychiatrist, saw her mental health and quality of life rapidly deteriorate up until she took her first drop of cannabis oil and her life “instantly changed”.

As it stands, Malta only has two suppliers of medical cannabis and they have been selling the same four products for the past three years. This has led to extremely high prices, especially in comparison to other European countries.