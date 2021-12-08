Parents And Staff ‘Taken Aback’ By Persistent Church School Email Requesting They Sign Anti-Cannabis Petition

Church schools are currently emailing staff and parents of children attending the schools to sign a petition doing the rounds against cannabis legalisation.

Parents and staff that have received the email have told Lovin Malta that they were “taken aback” by the persistent approach that the schools are taking.

Some schools apparently even emailed staff and parents up to three times to get them to sign the petition, after they saw that a signature was not submitted.

The email reads, “Together with CARITAS, a large number of organisations representing all sectors of society and a wide range of social partners, the Church Schools Association (CSA) and the Secretariat for Catholic Education (SfCE) have presented a petition to Parliament in a final attempt to convince Government to introduce a stronger regulatory framework once it has decided to rush through a bill regulating cannabis use”.

The petition in question has also been endorsed by Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, President Emeritus.

“Kindly encourage all members of your community, including staff and parents or legal guardians, by forwarding this communication,” the email concludes.

This comes as the cannabis bill process is nearing an end, with catholic organisations calling for amendments.

Read the full email here: