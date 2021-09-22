Patient Raises Concern Over Bedrocan Medical Cannabis Being Out Of Stock For Over Three Weeks In Malta

The Bedrocan prescription-based medical cannabis has been out of stock in Malta for over three weeks, since 30th August.

This shortage in stock, unfortunately, poses consequences on patients who make use of the product for their own medical reasons.

Such patients were in contact with Lovin Malta, saying that “more often than not, this is what we get when trying to get our medicine.”

The patient highlighted how medical cannabis is only available to a certain extent in Malta, with these shortages happening way too often.

“We are often left paying for a permit we can’t even get medicine for… it’s a joke,” they stressed.

The patient also expressed how this has been an ongoing problem, and every three months one product or another runs out.

Lovin Malta reached out to Andrew Agius, a doctor specialising in pain treatment and a vocal advocate for cannabis legalisation in Malta.

“The product has been out of stock for at least three weeks. Patients who were doing well with it ended up without their medicine,” Agius said.

The consequences of such a reality are various, and patients are left without their prescribed medicine.

“Symptoms return; pain, anxiety, insomnia, depression. Some end up going to the black market and buy what they find, which doesn’t always help. Some patients switch to another product which helps but not as much as their medical cannabis and at a higher price,” the doctor explained.

Medical marijuana shortages are becoming more and more common in Malta, with patients often being left in the dark.

What do you make of this?