Police Find Some Weed At Msida Skate Park And Will Press Charges ‘Accordingly’
Malta’s Cabinet may be discussing landmark cannabis reform laws, but on the ground, police are still on the hunt for people found with weed.
Last Saturday, a group of armed police officers from the Drugs Squad and Rapid Intervention Unit swooped on the Msida Skate Park to carry out a sudden inspection.
They confirmed with Lovin Malta that they found two males in possession of cannabis grass and will charge them “accordingly” with possession and intent to supply the plant.
Similar drug raids were also held during other unspecified areas that night.
A photo of the inspection drew considerable outrage on social media.
“What a waste of taxpayers’ money! Absolutely shameful and disgusting,” one person said.
“This is what I call true crime-fighting,” another one said sarcastically.
Daniel Holmes, who spent eight years in jail for growing weed at home and who recently wrote a book about his experience, also weighed in on the arrests.
“Forgive them for they know not what they do,” he said.
This is the latest in a long line of arrests of people for cannabis possession. Last Valentine’s Day weekend, police busted into a hotel room and arrested a young couple over a joint, a grinder, and a small amount of cannabis.
Last week Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed he plans to present a new law to completely eliminate police arrests on cannabis use and push up the limits of possession to “reasonable” limits.
The government is also considering allowing the cultivation of a small number of plants strictly for personal use.
The Nationalist Party also came out in favour of plans to further decriminalise the plant for “responsible personal use”, although it said any law should be part of a national plan to combat drug and substance use.
Should Malta legalise cannabis? Let us know what you think in the comment section