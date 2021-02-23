Police Find Some Weed At Msida Skate Park And Will Press Charges ‘Accordingly’

Malta’s Cabinet may be discussing landmark cannabis reform laws, but on the ground, police are still on the hunt for people found with weed.

Last Saturday, a group of armed police officers from the Drugs Squad and Rapid Intervention Unit swooped on the Msida Skate Park to carry out a sudden inspection.

They confirmed with Lovin Malta that they found two males in possession of cannabis grass and will charge them “accordingly” with possession and intent to supply the plant.

Similar drug raids were also held during other unspecified areas that night.