The EU Ruled That CBD Is Not A Narcotic. This May Change Everything For Malta

On 19th November 2020, the Court of Justice of the European Union announced something that may change the future of the cannabis market in Europe.

Remarking on a case involving the French government taking a company to court after the company tried to sell Czech-made CBD oil for vape pens in France, the court said something unprecedented.

“A member state may not prohibit the marketing of cannabidiol (CBD) lawfully produced in another member state when it is extracted from the Cannabis sativa plant in its entirety and not solely from its fibre and seeds,” they said.

Though they acknowledged that a state may be justified in prohibiting a product in the goal of “protecting public health”, they said a state must not go “beyond what is necessary”.

“The Court finds that EU law, in particular the provisions on the free movement of goods, precludes national legislation.”

And just like that, the European Union’s justice branch made it clear that EU member states were no longer allowed to ban CBD without serious reason to. They went a step further, saying that to prohibit the marketing of CBD constitutes the most “restrictive obstacle to trade”.

However, this is what Malta is basically doing.

Though Malta has a developed medical cannabis industry on paper, the reality is that the government’s strange approach to creating the industry has left one of the potentially most therapeutic substances, CBD, totally out of the discussion.

And without any political will to change things, Malta’s state might soon find itself at loggerheads with the EU’s justice branch.

CBD is still not regulated in Malta, leaving the non-psychoactive substance near-permanently in a legally grey area.

However, globally, CBD oil is more popular than ever, being sold at Boots and Holland and Barrett’s on London’s High Street, as well as other countries throughout Europe and the Western World.

And Maltese people who use it must do so hidden in the dark, unsure if they are breaking the law as they use the plant’s oil.

However, as the EU’s decision take precedence over any local laws as shown by the French court case, Maltese-based CBD companies look to the future with renewed hope after months of slowdown.