Three Years Later, This Is How Many People Use Medicinal Cannabis In Malta

Three years on since Malta legalised cannabis for medical use, and a total of 1,377 people are currently registered to obtain and use the plant.

The figures were released by Health Minister Chris Fearne as part of a response to a Parliamentary Question by PN MP Maria Deguara.

The numbers did not include how many people had applied for access to medical cannabis and were subsequently refused, or how many people had been given the green light but were then removed from the programme.

Malta offers two brands of medical cannabis, Pedanios and Bedrocan, in a range of strengths, and can be prescribed for a number of illnesses including Multiple Sclerosis, AIDS wasting syndrome or even to address issues like nausea or vomiting.