Watch: Police Must Understand ‘Spirit’ Of New Weed Law, Abela Says As Doctor Hauled To Court

Prime Minister Robert Abela has urged the police to understand the spirit of Malta’s new cannabis law after a doctor who runs a wellness centre that prescribes medical cannabis was charged with drug trafficking. “The law is very clear,” Abela said when questioned by Lovin Malta today about Dr Andrew Agius’ case, which has shocked the country’s cannabis community. “I won’t comment on this particular case because judicial procedures are ongoing but the law is clear and the authorities, including the police, should naturally not only understand the law but also the spirit of the law.”

Agius, who runs The Pain Clinic in Paola, was recently arrested and charged with drug trafficking, money laundering and other charges after police intercepted a batch of dried cannabis flowers that contained 9% CBD and 0.2% THC. Lovin Malta is informed that the cannabis flowers were purchased from a Greece-based CBD company and imported to Malta under food supplement regulations due to the negligible THC content within the plant. Hemp products with a negligible THC content are imported as food supplements, and not medical cannabis products, due to these products being removed from the Narcotics List in December 2020.

The free movement of hemp-based food products is allowed within the European Union, and Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici had clarified that CBD products would be protected under Malta’s new cannabis laws. Abela was coy when asked today to clarify the status of CBD to ease people’s confusion but said the law is clear and “should be interpreted in the spirit of which it was carried out”. Around 1,800 people have signed a petition so far urging the police to drop all their charges against Agius, describing him as “Malta’s most caring doctor, who has done nothing but help and support his patients, going out of his way to help his patients have a better quality of life and to live as pain-free as possible”. Should police drop its charges against Agius?

READ NEXT: Families Forced To Watch Livestreamed Graduations As Packed Political Rallies Occur Daily Across Malta