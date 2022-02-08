Cannabis Strains: Which Seed Is Right For You And How To Grow It In Malta

Now that cannabis for recreational use is legal in Malta, how do you start the home growing process? There are loads of things that go into growing your own, and auto-flowering seeds seem to be the easiest way to go. These weed seeds need less tender loving care than traditional ones but still provide you with bountiful results. The first thing on the agenda in preparation for your harvest is figuring out what type of cannabis you prefer and which plant fits your lifestyle.

What’s the difference between Indica, Sativa and Hybrid strains? Having relaxing and therapeutic qualities, the Indica subspecies usually help lull you to sleep. It has been said that Indica can aid those who suffer from chronic pain due to their higher CBD content. Sativa strains usually have a stimulating effect, giving you an energetic hum. Meanwhile a Hybrid plant has both the characteristics of Indica and Sativa strains. This means you get a mix of the calming effect from Indica strains and the creative high of Sativa. Given that cannabis has been cultivated for centuries, most modern-day strains are hybrids.

Gorilla Cookies Sativa 45% Indica 55%

THC: Up to 27%

Harvest: 10 weeks

Height: 90cm – 110cm

Effects: Happy, giggly, chill

Growing Tips: Keep an eye on the PH levels Watch how the cookie crumbles with one of the highest yielding strains of cannabis. Having relaxing, happy and sometimes even giggly effects – the Gorilla Cookies strain has a whopping 27% of THC, meaning users could experience a head rush that transforms into a potent body high. Leaving a sweet aroma in the room, this strain could be a great option for the end of the day, especially after a long day of work. Ideal for beginners looking for a potent, resilient, and easy-to-grow strain.

Purple Punch Sativa 15% Indica 85%

THC: Up to 24%

Harvest: 9 weeks

Height: 90cm – 150cm

Effects: Uplifting, talkative, feel-good

Growing Tips: Tie the branches to make sure the plant has adequate airflow This plant really does pack a punch as it is Indica-dominant and has up to 24% THC. After a couple of hits, it should provide a relaxing sensation throughout your body and mind. Even though this strain is Indica-dominant, you shouldn’t transform into a couch potato due to its Sativa presence. This strain has been known to alleviate sore muscles after a long workout routine. Suitable for those looking to unwind and for those with a medium to large growing space.

Strawberry Banana Sativa 45% Indica 55%

THC: Up to 27%

Harvest: 10 – 11 weeks

Height: 110cm – 150cm

Effects: Creative, happy, relaxed

Growing Tips: Recommended to have a growing space that’s allows for at least 200cm of plant growth Being one of the richest THC strains out there, Strawberry Banana hits you with both flavour and creativity. Expect a strawberry and banana taste with sweet, earthy and bubblegum undertones that will keep you guessing. Its Indica content reportedly also aids smokers with any aches and pains, said to give a euphoric and uplifted cerebral high. Good for plant parents with loads of space or those who may wish to explore the treatment of appetite loss and anxiety.

Blueberry Sativa 35% Indica 65%

THC: Up to 22%

Harvest: 9 weeks

Height: 75cm – 110cm

Effects: Chill, uplifting, focused

Growing Tips: Make sure adequate light and food is provided Helping you unwind, this strain should leave you feeling like you’re at the spa. Boosting your conversations and helping reduce anxiety are two effects associated with this strain. Growing this fruity cannabis is easy, just make sure your plant has adequate light and food and enjoy the particular ‘muffin-like’ taste. Moderation is key if you don’t want to fall asleep.

Orange Sherbet Sativa 70% Indica 30%

THC: Up to 24%

Harvest: 9 – 10 weeks

Height: 110cm – 150cm

Effects: Upbeat, joyful, creative

Growing Tips: Adding bamboo canes for support will help hold the weight of the buds There’s no room for bad vibes with Orange Sherbet. After a few puffs, you may find yourself in a well-spirited mood and vivid state of mind. This strain is reportedly used in social scenarios due to its Sativa dominance and potency. Growing is super simple, just make sure to support your green queen at the end of flowering and feed your plants properly to ensure the buds grow thick and big. Good for busy growers. With insane amounts of fresh orange juice terpenes, this will leave your living space smelling gorgeous!

Gorilla Glue Sativa 65% Indica 35%

THC: Up to 24%

Harvest: 9 – 10 weeks

Height: 60cm – 130cm

Effects: Relaxing, happy, creative

Growing Tips: Excellent choice for outdoor growers as this strain can withstand colder temperatures Last but not least, the Gorilla Glue strain. If you’ve been lighting up for a while then you’ve probably heard of this strain. Gorilla Glue is reserved only for those with the highest of tolerances and for big fans of powerful hybrids. Certainly a perfect choice for staying at home and lounging, while maintaining an uplifted spirit that should let you continue on with your day-to-day chores. For well-seasoned smokers and plant parents who are ready to support their home-grown leafy greens.

