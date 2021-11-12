What A Farce! PN Claims Cannabis Reform Bill Which Bernard Grech Took Credit For Will Create A ‘Drug Abuse Culture’

After months debating cannabis reform, in which Opposition Leader Bernard Grech actually took credit for a bill proposed by the government, the Nationalist Party has now decided to oppose the planned law.

In a bizarre statement, the PN’s parliamentary group claimed the bill will “normalise drug abuse and give rise to an increase in drug abuse”, essentially endorsing the status quo whereby cannabis users must resort to the black market and risk getting arrested and interrogated by the police.

“The PN’s parliamentary group isn’t in favour of Malta having a prevalent drug abuse culture,” it insisted, while claiming that the bill doesn’t include any safeguards for drug addicts or tools to fight drug trafficking.

It also tried to appeal to people’s emotions by sensationally accusing the PL government of “turning its back” on children and claiming the bill is intended to “create a diversion” on the eve of a general election.

The cannabis reform bill proposes that people will be able to carry up to seven grams of cannabis on their person and grow up to four plants at home.