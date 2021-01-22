After Months Of Secret Romance, Maltese Radio Duo Ylenia And Daniel Go Public With Relationship

Malta has been kept in the dark for weeks now but the big news is finally out… Daniel and Ylenia from Bay Breakfast have made it official!

The popular radio hosts have kept us entertained on our morning drives for years now with their affable personalities but the chemistry between the two has catalysed into something much more and just this morning, they made the big announcement that they are officially a couple.

The rumour mill was in overdrive for a few weeks now with the two co-hosts staying hush about their intimate relationship, waiting for the perfect time to announce the news.

Lovin Malta spoke to Ylenia earlier this week, and while she didn’t confirm anything, she said she was loving the hype!

It turns out that they’ve been dating for a while now, ever since the quasi-lockdown Malta went through last year.

“We had decided at the beginning to remain professional about it, and therefore decided to keep it hidden, and to act as though nothing was happening,” Ylenia told 89.7 Bay.

However, months of secrecy and romance came to an end this morning when she took to Instagram with a cute couple photo and the caption “I guess the news is out”.