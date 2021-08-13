At Long Last: Britney Spears Will Finally Be Free From Her Father’s Conservatorship

After 13 long years Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has agreed to step down as her conservator. The news comes after renewed attention and momentum surrounding Spears’ legal struggle was seen throughout 2021. Since 2008, the singer’s career, estate and other aspects of her life have been controlled by her father. This latest move has been hailed as a major victory for Spears and another step towards a total victory. It was also confirmed that investigations into any wrongdoing that occurred during her conservatorship will continue.

Lovin Malta had previously spoken to Ira Losco for her thoughts on Spears’ fight for autonomy. The Maltese star lamented in the fact that Spears had to go through such a situation, going on to state that over the years Spears was “demonised” by the media. “She was again made fun of rather than being looked after,” Losco explained. “She was also ridiculed because of her addictions and again, because of her mental frame of mind.” Though the conservatorship was court-ordered following fears for the star’s wellbeing after she was hospitalised twice in 2008. However, Spears has described the following years as “abusive” and left her “traumatised”. Since then, Spears has sought to have the conservatorship removed for years, including calling for her father to be charged with “conservatorship abuse”. Despite Mr Spears denying accusations of wrongdoing, a grassroots movement of fans known as the #FreeBritney campaign has very vocally strived to see the singer regain autonomy over her life and affairs.

The renewed legal row gained global attention and outcry for the star following the release of Framing Britney Spears – a documentary that centred on the star’s conservatorship. The 39-year-old singer also stated in court that she had been drugged, forced to perform against her will and prevented from having children. Share this to celebrate Britney’s freedom

READ NEXT: Ben Camille Confirmed As Host For X Factor Season Three