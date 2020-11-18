Bald Stella?! Maltese Fashion Vlogger Shocks Her Thousands Of Fans With A New Shiny Look
Stella Cini, one of Malta’s biggest fashion bloggers, has just gone bald…and for a second, we thought it was real.
After fooling her fanbase with a couple of shots with a razor in hand, the fashion blogger revealed that her new shiny look was, in fact, a fun experiment with a bald cap to see how she would look if she did decide to go bald – and to be honest, it works!
People were losing their minds in the comments section, especially when you consider Stella’s whole career revolves around what she does with hair – but this publicity stunt is the complete opposite of career suicide. Instead, it carries a wholesome message of confidence, beauty and being comfortable in your own skin.
“I know that hair is my entire life but I don’t like the notion that, the minute you have a bald look or shave your head, your beauty goes away,” she said.
The look received over 300,000 reactions over Facebook and Instagram so far – that’s 300,000 flabergasted Stella Cini fans!
“Regardless of what you are dealt with in life, hair falls out, it’s really all about how you work with it and accessorise it and give yourself confidence,” Cini reminded her fans. “It’s going to make all the difference.”
“Theoretically, there’s no such thing as bad hair days, just bad mentality days,” she said.
Although Stella’s fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that hair content won’t stop coming, the fashion influencer isn’t ruling out the potential that one day she might go bald. And if that day comes, she’ll clearly totally rock it.
“It looks bomb, it looks boss,” she ended. “If men can do it and look good, why can’t women?”
