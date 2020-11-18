Bald Stella?! Maltese Fashion Vlogger Shocks Her Thousands Of Fans With A New Shiny Look

Stella Cini, one of Malta’s biggest fashion bloggers, has just gone bald…and for a second, we thought it was real.

After fooling her fanbase with a couple of shots with a razor in hand, the fashion blogger revealed that her new shiny look was, in fact, a fun experiment with a bald cap to see how she would look if she did decide to go bald – and to be honest, it works!

People were losing their minds in the comments section, especially when you consider Stella’s whole career revolves around what she does with hair – but this publicity stunt is the complete opposite of career suicide. Instead, it carries a wholesome message of confidence, beauty and being comfortable in your own skin.

“I know that hair is my entire life but I don’t like the notion that, the minute you have a bald look or shave your head, your beauty goes away,” she said.