Being Better, Finding Justice And Education: Here’s What Malta’s Biggest Names Would Change About The Island

Modern Malta is a far cry from the black and white images of the past, but there are still so many systemic issues that need to be improved in some way. From making 2021 the year for environmental change to treating each other better, here are some changes that Malta’s leading politicians and celebrities want to see happen this year.

1. Chris Fearne “I would like the organs of the state to finally bring closure and justice to the tragedy which befell Daphne Caruana Galizia. With this dark chapter over we could then move on as a people and as a country.”

2. Byron Camillieri “I hope that we will be more environmentally conscious during the upcoming year. 2021 will be a decisive year for climate change. I urge everyone to do their part to help Malta be more green.”

3. James Ryder “I’d love to go out for a brisk walk with a fully-exposed face (sounds so naughty now).”

4. Peppi Azzopardi “That we stop obeying those above when they command us to do something illegal or unethical.”

5. Joseph ‘Kapxi’ Mangion “Christmas comes, and as soon as it passes everyone is suddenly sticking daggers in others’ backs – we need improve in how we treat each other and be better. I am that type person, I hate to see hate… I don’t even know how to hate.”

6. Aaron Farrugia “It’s difficult to pick just one: electrifying our fleet, a new aesthetics in architecture policy.“

7. Miriam Dalli “I would make us less partisan, more focused on the bigger picture, less spiteful, more kind and to learn how to appreciate the things we have and the good things around us.”

8. Bernard Grech “Education, education, education. This is the future for Malta. I would invest to make sure we are reached each and every child – too many are getting lost through the system and too many have been lost – each one has a right to an education.”

9. Charmaine Gauci “Fostering the development of life skills in children.”

10. Roberta Metsola “I would ensure critical thinking is taught in our schools from day one. And allow the realisation to set in that this outdated blue vs red divide only serves to weaken our country and is exploited by the unscrupulous.”

11. Joe Giglio “Better urban planning, decent buildings rather than concrete jungles.”

12. Daniel Holmes “My ban lifted and my family welcomed. My mental health records given to me, my possessions that the police still have returned and an apology to my family I have given up on.”

13. Howard Keith Debono “People stuck with their blinkers need to take them off and open their eyes, not because he or she said so, but because they inform themselves with facts. Maybe it’s the way we tackle education in general or the way bad habits are handed down from one generation to another. Whilst we are a nation with a massive heart, we are also a nation who’s misinformed about a lot of things and at times even think we are at the centre of the universe.”

14. Eileen Montesin “No more country destruction. Enough!”

15. Adrian Zammit “Its too early to tell, but 2021 will change us.”