‘Destined For Greatness’: Destiny Marks Women’s Day Celebrating The Figures Who Inspire Her

Destiny has taken to her Instagram to celebrate the women who have made an impact on her life to mark International Women’s Day. The Eurovision representative is celebrating all the women in her life who have helped make her the woman she is today – whether they are public figures or members of her own family. Taking to Instagram, the singing sensation explained that her “team and I decided that we should dedicate this day to those women who, in some way or another, make a difference in my life”. Of course, Destiny chose her mother for the inaugural post citing her as “the one who keeps me going when I find it hard to continue” whilst also being the driving force in Destiny’s life to always give 100% in whatever she may do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destiny (@destinyofficial_x)

Yet, Destiny’s mother was not the only mentor the singer celebrated. Ira Losco, who was Destiny’s mentor in 2020’s X-Factor – through which Destiny came out as the winner and was chosen to represent Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destiny (@destinyofficial_x)

When it came to what inspires Destiny to “own and lead an independent life”, she celebrated Sarah Zerafa. Noting her to be “living proof” of a woman’s ability to do be able to do whatever they set their minds towards doing. “I always admired how she managed to create such a powerful brand on her own, starting from nothing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destiny (@destinyofficial_x)

Besides local celebrities though, Destiny found it integral to celebrate the importance that makeup artist Diane Nikolic had upon her life in the spotlight. “She makes us women feel comfortable in our own skin and she highlights the beauty that mother nature has blessed us with,” Destiny explained in her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destiny (@destinyofficial_x)

The posts are still ongoing as of the writing of this article – with a new one being added every hour or so. Other highlights included Malta’s former President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, who Destiny admires for the way in which Coleiro Preca “goes out of her way to help others”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destiny (@destinyofficial_x)

As we celebrate International Women’s Day today, it is only right that we see women from all walks of life be celebrated – and it is amazing to see all of these women inspiring the next generations through Destiny. Which Maltese women have been your inspirations? Let us know in the comments