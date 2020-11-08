WATCH: Emotional Songstress Earns Latest Golden Buzzer After Leaving Malta And The Judges In Tears

Malta was left in tears following the latest act to be awarded the golden buzzer on Malta’s Got Talent.

Emma Cutajar stunned all four judges with her performance of her own song ‘I Miss You’, dedicated to young songstresses sister, who passed away before she was born.

Emma had the judges and the nation in tear as she belted out the emotional song. We can’t wait to see what else Emma has in store for us in the Semi-Finals!

Check out the incredible performance below: