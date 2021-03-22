Fun-Loving Brazilian Influencer With Nearly 1 Million Followers Joins ClubHouse Starlets In Malta

It looks like the Maltese TikTok starlets who call ClubHouse Europe their home have a new, permanent member to their family in the form of João Coronel. The Brazilian star, who has Italian citizenship, was previously based out of Barcelona before now moving to Malta as a permanent addition to one of Malta’s most sensational celebrity groups. His catchy posts and feel-good vibes are perfect for Malta’s ClubHouse girls – it’s no wonder Coronel called himself the ‘CEO of Vibes’ in his official description.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by João Coronel (@joaocoronel_)

Coronel also brings a strong following with him to Malta, having 56K followers on Instagram and nearly 900K followers on TikTok! All eyes will turn to the team to see how well he blends in with the Maltese starlets, though Coronel does seem to have the perfect charisma and fun-loving charm to blend in.

They’ve just linked up, but the very first TikTok collab has already been shared alongside the caption: “The way @clubhouse_europe walked straight in to my heart…”

Not only will he be joining the nine current residents of ClubHouse Europe, but we will definitely be able to expect him to feature alongside a slew of other local and international influencers. It is very possible he will star in content with the likes of sensational makeup artist Henry Galea, who has previously featured in a lot of content alongside the girls of ClubHouse Europe.

