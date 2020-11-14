Hello GiGi! Ira Losco And Sean Gravina Welcome The Newest Member Of The Family

Harry now has a sister! Malta’s queen of pop Ira Losco and her beau-chef-extraordinaire Sean Gravina have welcomed their second child together, GiGi.

“With great pleasure we welcome baby GiGi to our family. Both Ira and GiGi are doing great. Superb show by Ira”, Gravina said.

“Lion king will finally have a much wanted princess to play with.”

Ira and Sean’s son Harry, meanwhile, is already four years old, and we’re willing to bet he’s going to quickly fall in love with his new baby sister!

Losco took to Facebook shortly after Gravina to let the world know that GiGi was delivered safely.