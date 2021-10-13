Henry Galea Signs Fortnite’s First Ever Deal To Create Three Horror-Themed Skins

His makeup looks constantly push the envelope, as Henry specializes in spooky and gore, it comes as no surprise that spooky month is Henry’s favorite month.

Lovin Malta has kept its eyes on Henry from his ground-breaking first Maltese make-up brand to his first TikTok milestone of 500k followers to his 1 million follower milestone , and beyond.

Maltese TikToker Henry Galea has made waves in the last couple of months with his next-level content – and now he’s taking it to the virtual world. From joining media house ‘ Clubhouse Europe ‘ to curating his Instagram and TikTok identity, Henry is your local make-up artist that gives Tim Burton creations a run for his money.

This Maltese superstar has just announced that he will be the latest influencer to collaborate with the hit game ‘Fortnite’. Henry has partnered with Fortnite under a collaboration known as ‘Fortnitemares’ for the month of October, where he has been commissioned to create 3 skins that will appear in the game.

Last Saturday, Galea published the first skin, labelled ‘Hallowhead’, and he has informed Lovin Malta that his further two skins will be coming out on Saturday 16th October and Saturday 23rd October 2021.

Speaking to Lovin Malta about his latest achievement, Galea said: “It’s absolutely crazy to look back at the 12-year-old Henry and see what I was able to achieve – Getting recognition from a game such as Fortnite which has 90 million monthly users is crazy! I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”

His great achievements definitely didn’t go unnoticed in the Maltese social media scene as Galea currently finds himself to be one of the 6 shortlisted nominees for ‘Best TikToker’ in the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards 2021.

The Awards are comprised of 19 categories, each category sees 6 shortlisted candidates, as voted for by the public. Voting is now open, so if you want to see Henry nab the coveted title of ‘Best TikToker’, get voting!

From all the team at Lovin Malta, we wait with bated breath to see what Galea comes up with in the future!

Do you play Fortnite?