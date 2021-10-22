‘Hugs From Malta’: Minister Invites Sexually Harassed X Factor Singer To EuroPride After Holiday Ordeal 

Malta’s Equality Minister has personally invited a British singer back to the country for the 2023 EuroPride festival after she opened up about how she and her partner were sexually harassed here.

“As the Minister responsible for equality, I feel terribly upset about these bad experiences you went through,” Owen Bonnici said under Lucy Spraggan’s Instagram post.

“Trust me, these isolated acts do not represent how the majority of Maltese and Gozitans feel about the LGBTIQ community.”

“We are so proud to be so passionately in favour of LGBTIQ rights in Malta and I would absolutely love you and your partner to join us here in Malta when we’re hosting Europride in 2023. Hugs from Malta.”