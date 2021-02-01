‘I’m Picking Myself Up’, Shyli And Jordan Speak Out After Explosive Social Media Drama
Shyli Rose and Jordan Grech have opened up after a weekend where their social media was the talk of the island.
After going out together Friday night, the pair – who shot to national stardom last year after the rapper announced her and her then-hubby would be launching an X-rated OnlyFans subscription account – ended up having an altercation.
This led to both parties taking to social media – specifically their Instagram stories – to vent about what they were each going through. The pair have also removed a number of images showing the two of them together from their socials.
Speaking to Lovin Malta, Shyli made it clear that she was still determined and focused on her burgeoning rap career as well as her growing OnlyFans account.
The account, named Mr and Mrs Jewels, features explicit videos of both Shyli alone, as well as Shyli performing with Jordan. However, while the account will remain active and have new content uploaded to it, it is unknown whether Jordan will continue to be a part of it.
“I won’t ever back down from that,” she said. “I’ll pick myself up and get stronger than ever, and whatever needs to be done will be done.”
Lovin Malta sat down with the pair right after they launched their OnlyFans account in a revealing joint interview – watch it below.
In an Insta story of hers, Shyli referred to some sensitive images that had been shared on social media, saying that “there’s a good damn reason” behind them, and that people didn’t know the pair’s full backstory yet.
Speaking to Lovin Malta, Jordan said he is now focused on his fitness and healthy eating kiosk, which “should be ready by March”.
He’s focused on getting back into tip-top shape, and said that if he is “able to do it, anyone can”.
Jordan wanted to thank everyone who reached out to him to check up on him over the weekend.
“Thank you for the support and kind words I’ve received and any concerns for my well being. It’s so massively appreciated and really does not go unnoticed. I don’t feel like the man I was a few years ago but with the support I get I’m 100% sure I can get back to my best,” he said.
It’s unclear what the future of Shyli and Jordan is, and what will come next. However, whatever it is, Malta will be watching closely.