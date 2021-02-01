‘I’m Picking Myself Up’, Shyli And Jordan Speak Out After Explosive Social Media Drama

Shyli Rose and Jordan Grech have opened up after a weekend where their social media was the talk of the island.

After going out together Friday night, the pair – who shot to national stardom last year after the rapper announced her and her then-hubby would be launching an X-rated OnlyFans subscription account – ended up having an altercation.

This led to both parties taking to social media – specifically their Instagram stories – to vent about what they were each going through. The pair have also removed a number of images showing the two of them together from their socials.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Shyli made it clear that she was still determined and focused on her burgeoning rap career as well as her growing OnlyFans account.

The account, named Mr and Mrs Jewels, features explicit videos of both Shyli alone, as well as Shyli performing with Jordan. However, while the account will remain active and have new content uploaded to it, it is unknown whether Jordan will continue to be a part of it.

“I won’t ever back down from that,” she said. “I’ll pick myself up and get stronger than ever, and whatever needs to be done will be done.”

