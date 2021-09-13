‘It’s Already A Love Story’: Beverly Hills 90210 Actress Tori Spelling Spotted In Malta
Malta has welcomed yet another star, as actress Tori Spelling landed on the island yesterday. Having starred as Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210, which started in 1990, Spelling has become a household name for many.
She is now staying in a St. Julian’s hotel in Malta for the rest of the month, appearing happy to have arrived to her welcome treat and warm evenings. And Spelling seems to have fallen in love with the island at first sight: “It’s already a love story”, she wrote on her Instagram story.
She is the latest celebrity spotted on the island, just a week after the Mediterranean Below Deck crew was seen filming on a superyacht.
The show that got Spelling her fame back in the 90s follows the lives and loves of a group of teenagers living in star-studded Beverly Hills, and touches upon issues like date rape, drug abuse, suicide, AIDS and teen pregancy.
She later appeared in TV films like A Friend to Die For (1994), A Carol Christmas (2003) and The Mistle-Tones (2012).
Just two years ago, she reprised her role of Donna Martin in the Beverly Hills, 90210’s spinoff BH90210.
In 2009, Spelling published her autobiography Stori Telling, which was named the best celebrity autobiography of the year.
We can’t wait to find out what Spelling is up to!
Tag someone who loves Beverly Hills, 90210