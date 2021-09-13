‘It’s Already A Love Story’: Beverly Hills 90210 Actress Tori Spelling Spotted In Malta

Malta has welcomed yet another star, as actress Tori Spelling landed on the island yesterday. Having starred as Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210, which started in 1990, Spelling has become a household name for many.

She is now staying in a St. Julian’s hotel in Malta for the rest of the month, appearing happy to have arrived to her welcome treat and warm evenings. And Spelling seems to have fallen in love with the island at first sight: “It’s already a love story”, she wrote on her Instagram story.

She is the latest celebrity spotted on the island, just a week after the Mediterranean Below Deck crew was seen filming on a superyacht.