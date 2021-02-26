د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘Keep Shining’: Lydia Abela Sends Touching Message To Daughter Giorgia Mae On Ninth Birthday

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

It’s a special day for Prime Minister Robert Abela and his family as they celebrate the birthday of his daughter, Giorgia Mae.

Lydia Abela took to social media to wish Giorgia Mae a happy birthday and to provide some encouraging and inspiring words on her ninth birthday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Lydia Abela (@lydiaabela_la)

“Keep shining and spreading your magical energy everywhere! I love you immensely,” she said.

Though the spotlight has been on Prime Minister Abela over the past year, it’s the young sweetheart Giorgia Mae who stole the nation’s heart with her appearances on TV shows as well as appearances with her parents here and there.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Lydia Abela (@lydiaabela_la)

Here’s hoping the bubbly little girl has some awesome plans for her birthday weekend!

Happy birthday Giorgia Mae!

READ NEXT: WATCH: First Maltese On Ellen DeGeneres Show Flops In Audience Olympics

When JP's not too busy working on polyrhythmic beats, you'll probably find him out and about walking his dog.

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?