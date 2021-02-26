‘Keep Shining’: Lydia Abela Sends Touching Message To Daughter Giorgia Mae On Ninth Birthday
It’s a special day for Prime Minister Robert Abela and his family as they celebrate the birthday of his daughter, Giorgia Mae.
Lydia Abela took to social media to wish Giorgia Mae a happy birthday and to provide some encouraging and inspiring words on her ninth birthday.
“Keep shining and spreading your magical energy everywhere! I love you immensely,” she said.
Though the spotlight has been on Prime Minister Abela over the past year, it’s the young sweetheart Giorgia Mae who stole the nation’s heart with her appearances on TV shows as well as appearances with her parents here and there.
Here’s hoping the bubbly little girl has some awesome plans for her birthday weekend!
Happy birthday Giorgia Mae!