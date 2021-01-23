Malta’s Fashion Queen Stella Cini Explains Why She Has A Bulging Black Eye

One of Malta’s biggest fashion bloggers has a black eye meaning that she might be out of action for a few days or at least one side of her face will be.

Stella Cini has a black eye and she’s taken to her Instagram post explaining the unfortunate and unlucky situation that led to her getting that shiner.

“I had so many videos to film this weekend and it was so stupid too,” she said jokingly.

“I tried to hit back the tennis ball without letting it bounce first but I just completely miscounted where I was supposed to stand and it just hit my glasses so hard that they smashed into my eye and broke.”