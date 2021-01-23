Malta’s Fashion Queen Stella Cini Explains Why She Has A Bulging Black Eye
One of Malta’s biggest fashion bloggers has a black eye meaning that she might be out of action for a few days or at least one side of her face will be.
Stella Cini has a black eye and she’s taken to her Instagram post explaining the unfortunate and unlucky situation that led to her getting that shiner.
“I had so many videos to film this weekend and it was so stupid too,” she said jokingly.
“I tried to hit back the tennis ball without letting it bounce first but I just completely miscounted where I was supposed to stand and it just hit my glasses so hard that they smashed into my eye and broke.”
As painful as it looks, Stella is being a good sport about it all and even got dolled up for a video she’s about to film.
Instead of wallowing in self pity, the fashion blogger has decided to embrace her temporary, new look and we wouldn’t be surprised if she manages to turn this into an opportunity to make one or two cool videos too.
“I’m not the greatest player,” she said.
Not even a black eye can stop the entrepreneur from taking over the fashion world with Stella recently celebrating the incredible milestone of 800k followers on Instagram.
Tag someone who loves tennis