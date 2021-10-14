Malta’s Jerma Palace Hotel Makes It Big Time On Apple TV Sci-Fi Series

A scene filmed in the Jerma Palace Hotel was noticed in an Apple TV sci-fi series by an eager Maltese watcher who quickly took to Facebook to point out the “distinct architectural style”.

The abandoned eyesore in the south found a new lease of life, becoming a fitting alien backdrop in the sci-fi show Foundation.

“Malta was always part of the plan. We have a water planet and Malta has copious water tanks – there aren’t a lot of those in the world,” he said.

In January, Lovin Malta met writer and show-runner David Goyer, one of the minds behind the show and other hits like the Dark Knight Trilogy.

The news that Malta will be part of the series based on Isaac Asimov’s legendary science fiction novel, Foundation, has been known for a while.

The series premiered in September of this year after delays to filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This, however, wasn’t all bad news because during this time, Malta took on a bigger role in bringing the series to life.

“We decided to expand our footprint in Malta and now some of the locations here are representative of another world in the Foundation show as well,” Goyer said.

The ambition is to make Malta a go-to shooting destination for the show along its 80 episode tenure.

Foundation is a science fiction novel written by Isaac Asimov published in the 1950s chronicling a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

The novel series was also the main source of inspiration for blockbuster films Star Wars and other subsequent science fiction material.

This isn’t the first time that Malta has been used in an action packed sci-fi series: parts of the first season of HBO’s iconic hit series Game Of Thrones was also filmed in our culture encompassed island.

Tag a sci-fi lover.