Malta’s Pop Queen Ira Losco Reflects On Decorated Life And Career On Her 40th Birthday

It has been a journey of musical magnificence for Ira Losco, from humble beginnings to national fame and Eurovision success, but Malta’s biggest pop sensation is celebrating a new and different milestone in her life today, her 40th birthday. The beloved superstar of the nation took to social media to reflect on the first 40 years of her life, including her journey as a musician and life as a mother, while thanking all those who have stood by and supported her from the “day I hit the scene”.

“Age ain’t nothing but a number and I don’t feel a day older than 20, but the time span is there,” she said. “More than 100 songs written, countless concerts and performances, and so many amazing opportunities. I am so grateful for everything in my life, it took a few years to do those”. Before X Factor or the prestigious Eurovision stage, she was just ‘Ira from Tiara’, an alternative band formed in the 90s.

It wasn’t until 2002, when she went up to Eurovision, that Ira Losco became a household name with her iconic performance of 7th Wonder. Ira finished in second place in the Eurovision finals and that performanec has gone down as easily one of Malta’s most successful Eurovision campaigns ever.

Ever since then, you’ll be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t know the name. Throughout the years she’s teamed up with other local musicians (including David Leguess, Shyli, Michela and Owen Luellen) as well as international superstars such as Jason Derulo.

She even returned to Eurovision in 2016 to give Malta another real shot at claiming the title with her performance of Walk On Water.

Life changed for Ira after 2016 with the coming of her first child, but the pop queen continues to be a dominant force on the local music scene and an inspiration for up-and-coming singers and musicians.

“I am so blessed to be surrounded by so many good friends, people who care, my family and my husband and children. Having my own family was always something I never thought I would be blessed with— I didn’t think I deserved it … go figure!” she said. A rockstar who is now a mother, Ira continues to raise the bar and she showed no sign of slowing down at the Lovin Malta Music Awards back in 2019…

Although she will always be a musician at heart (and arguably the best Malta's ever had), her focus has now turned towards her family and two children, whom she prioritises above everything else. "My children fill me with such joy! And I've said this once and I'll say it again. The second they are born you stop seeing yourself as the centre of your universe and they become your world," she said. "Thank you all for your birthday wishes. To another 40 years. Bring them on," she ended.