Maltese-American Instagram Star Joins The Girls Over At ClubHouse Europe
If you’re on TikTok then you’ve probably familiar with the nine local girls that make up ClubHouse Europe. Now, the social media house has added a new member to its ranks and she flew all the way from sunny Los Angeles to be here.
Singer and Instagram star Amber Woods is officially a ClubHouse Europe girl and she’s bringing a whole new dynamic to the house.
@clubhouse_europe
Introducing our newest member ✨ Meet @amberwoods_ 🥰
Despite being Maltese, Woods has been living most of her life in America where she’s honed her singing skills and amassed over 123,000 followers on Instagram alone.
Her biggest hit so far is Soul Survivor, a hip-hop track with Sammy Shiblaq that over 250,000 listens on Spotify.
Woods will be in good company at Clubhouse Europe where she’ll meet Gaia Cauchi, another home-grown singer with a powerhouse voice.
Apart from being a talented singer, Woods is also a TikTok sensation and will be a fine addition to the content house as it continues to dominate the online social media landscape.
