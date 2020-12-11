Maltese-American Instagram Star Joins The Girls Over At ClubHouse Europe

If you’re on TikTok then you’ve probably familiar with the nine local girls that make up ClubHouse Europe. Now, the social media house has added a new member to its ranks and she flew all the way from sunny Los Angeles to be here. Singer and Instagram star Amber Woods is officially a ClubHouse Europe girl and she’s bringing a whole new dynamic to the house.

Despite being Maltese, Woods has been living most of her life in America where she’s honed her singing skills and amassed over 123,000 followers on Instagram alone. Her biggest hit so far is Soul Survivor, a hip-hop track with Sammy Shiblaq that over 250,000 listens on Spotify. Woods will be in good company at Clubhouse Europe where she’ll meet Gaia Cauchi, another home-grown singer with a powerhouse voice.