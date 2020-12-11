د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese-American Instagram Star Joins The Girls Over At ClubHouse Europe

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

If you’re on TikTok then you’ve probably familiar with the nine local girls that make up ClubHouse Europe. Now, the social media house has added a new member to its ranks and she flew all the way from sunny Los Angeles to be here.

Singer and Instagram star Amber Woods is officially a ClubHouse Europe girl and she’s bringing a whole new dynamic to the house.

 

@clubhouse_europe

Introducing our newest member ✨ Meet @amberwoods_ 🥰

♬ original sound – Isabella

Despite being Maltese, Woods has been living most of her life in America where she’s honed her singing skills and amassed over 123,000 followers on Instagram alone. 

Her biggest hit so far is Soul Survivor, a hip-hop track with Sammy Shiblaq that over 250,000 listens on Spotify.

Woods will be in good company at Clubhouse Europe where she’ll meet Gaia Cauchi, another home-grown singer with a powerhouse voice. 

Apart from being a talented singer, Woods is also a TikTok sensation and will be a fine addition to the content house as it continues to dominate the online social media landscape. 

Tag a TikToker 

READ NEXT: The Ballad Of Yulan: One Of The Youngest Finalists Of Malta's Got Talent Has Been Stunning Audiences For Years

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK