Maltese DJ Pierre Cordina Welcomes First Child Just In Time For Father’s Day

Pierre Cordina, a well known local DJ, has welcomed into the world his first child, hours before father’s day.

“We are both so blessed to finally have you with us and I couldn’t ask for a more perfect miracle this Father’s Day. My dearest Rebecca, you are a star and I can’t wait to start this new adventure with you,” Cordina wrote on social media.

Luisa Pia, Cordina’s first child, was born yesterday – just in time for the popular DJ to celebrate his first father’s day with his newborn.

Taryn Mamo Cefai, a well-known local actress, is the child’s godmother.

“Rebecca and I are super happy, though we only got three hours sleep, and the baby is doing well and healthy” Cordina told Lovin Malta.