Maltese DJ Pierre Cordina Welcomes First Child Just In Time For Father’s Day
Pierre Cordina, a well known local DJ, has welcomed into the world his first child, hours before father’s day.
“We are both so blessed to finally have you with us and I couldn’t ask for a more perfect miracle this Father’s Day. My dearest Rebecca, you are a star and I can’t wait to start this new adventure with you,” Cordina wrote on social media.
Luisa Pia, Cordina’s first child, was born yesterday – just in time for the popular DJ to celebrate his first father’s day with his newborn.
Taryn Mamo Cefai, a well-known local actress, is the child’s godmother.
“Rebecca and I are super happy, though we only got three hours sleep, and the baby is doing well and healthy” Cordina told Lovin Malta.
Posted by Pierre Cordina on Saturday, June 19, 2021
