Maltese Influencer And Nurse Raises €5,000 For Essentials In His Father’s Village In Nigeria

Taking his Maltese generosity beyond the island’s borders, Maltese-Nigerian fitness influencer Daniel Umanah is returning to his father’s hometown in Nigeria, and he is raising money to fund community work while he’s at it. During his latest (and longest) stay in Nigeria two years ago, Umanah laid the foundations of community work in the village of Ikot Imo in Abak L.G. Area. So not only is he “itching to see” his grandparents and family, he is also ‘extremely looking forward’ to continuing what he started two years ago.

“This, of course, is a cause that is super close to my heart; being the village where my father was raised and where he himself left his footmark by funding the building of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church,” Umanah wrote on Instagram. “As a Maltese nurse, I felt a duty to take with me a small fraction of the Maltese generosity and a taste of our better health care standards.” Two years ago, he managed to raise close to €4,000 for the village. This year, he hit €5,000 just a week after calling for donations. “I’m speechless!” he wrote. Umanah aims to raise €10,000 before his departure to Nigeria, encouraging everyone to contribute whatever they can. “Every donation, no matter how big or small, will go a long way!”

All donations will go towards helping those in need with food, medical check-ups, clothing and all basic necessities. “Give a helping hand in any way you can”, he writes. He will keep everyone posted throughout his trip via social media, so you can see exactly where your donations end up. And, as he says himself, “so you can feel the same positive feelings brought about from the simple acts of kindness, cooperation and mutual respect.” If you want to donate to the cause, you can do so in the following ways: Revolut/BOV: +356 7926 9503 Account number: 50014248688 BOV IBAN: MT75VALL22013000000050014248688 Did you donate yet?