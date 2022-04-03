Maltese Newlyweds Matt And Danielle ‘Fulfilled And Joyful’ After Spontaneous Pope Francis Blessing

Weddings are an unforgettable moment in any couple’s life – but a chance meeting with Pope Francis for one Maltese couple has meant the world for them.

For Matt and Danielle, meeting Pope Francis was the cherry on a cake that was already overflowing with love and happiness. The young Maltese couple were holding their wedding event near Għadira Bay in Mellieħa last night when they heard the Pope was passing by – and decided to go out to greet him.

Little they did know he’d actually stop to embrace and bless the couple on their special night.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Matt said he had heard the Pope was “spontaneous and not rigid” – and he had a feeling that something might happen if he went outside and was there as Pope Francis passed by.

“On a personal level, I like this Pope,” Matt told Lovin Malta. “He is an activist for the poor and the marginalised and doesn’t stick to protocols.”

“He’s so down to earth.”

As for how he and his new wife feel after the Papal blessing, Matt made it clear: “fulfilled and joyful”.