This Sunday 1st Of May Mathame At Gianpula Main Room

Let’s face it, these past two summers haven’t really been the best in terms of parties, fun, and making memories. But, just because 2020 happened doesn’t mean that 2022 needs to be even a fraction similar. That’s why Mathame is on the island to kick off Summer 2022 with a bang. Sea, sun, and late nights with your friends is what summer is all about. Get ready to break out your funkiest pair of pants and sparkliest top as this summer is about to get wild. Becoming somewhat of a tradition, nothing says summer is here more than this 1st May event

Get ready to dance all night long as Mathame are kicking off Malta’s clubbing season in style. Happening at the Gianpula Main Room, this space has been home to some unforgettable memories and banging parties for years, and this one should be no different. Happening on Jum il-Ħaddiem, mark the 1st May in your calendar as the day that Italian & Afterlife duo Mathame will turn your world upside down with their technological beats and unmatched party vibes. Mathame will be headlining the whole event, but they won’t be the only acts getting you moving. The Element, Dre, Ramzi, Myriad, Toxism, Tipsy and Voor will also be taking over Gianpula’s Main Room making your weekend absolutely worth it.

Get your hands on tickets from showshappening.com and get ready to go all out as this all-day event ticks all of the boxes for a perfect summer party. You can get your hands on a standard ticket that will have you partying all day and all night for just €15. If you’re feeling fancy and want to rave the night away, then the VIP ticket price of €25 is the one for you. Last but not least, grab all of your friends and book your very own table complete with two 70cl bottles for €500. Costing you just €84 each, you can start drinking at midday and leave the dance floor at 4am. What are you waiting for? Grab your tickets before they sell out as this party will probably go down in the history books as the event that made Summer 2022 unforgettable. Tag all the party people you know!