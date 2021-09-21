Popular Singer Kevin Paul Calleja Announces He Will Compete On X Factor Malta 

Well-known singer Kevin Paul Calleja has announced he will compete in the upcoming third season of X Factor Malta. Calleja, who has released songs such as IDWK and collaborated with Gaia Cauchi on Lately, will go up against other singers on the show, which starts on 3rd October.

The winner will receive €50,000, the largest cash prize Malta has ever offered for a TV show, but it is unknown whether they will also represent the country at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest as in previous years. Kevin Paul Calleja’s brother Kurt Calleja represented Malta at the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest, finishing in 21st place with his song ‘This Is The Night’.

Howard Keith Debono and Ira Losco will return as judges, while Winter Moods’ Ivan Grech and The New Victorians’ Philippa Naudi will join them on the panel. Ben Camille has been confirmed as host. Do you think Kevin Paul can win X Factor?