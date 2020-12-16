د . إAEDSRر . س

Prime Minister Meets Malta’s Got Talent Winners Jomike And Lydon At Castille

After being crowned Malta’s Got Talent first winners, Jomike and Lydon paid a visit to Prime Minister Robert Abela who congratulated them on their victory and awarded them a commemorative plate.

“Jomike and Lydon managed to win the hearts of many Maltese and Gozitans by using their talent and chemistry to breath life into the traditional Maltese għana,” Abela said.

“I wished every wonderful success to Jomike and Lydon who inspired the Maltese people to appreciate more the Maltese culture and language,” he said.

The father-son duo won over the nation during the finale of Malta’s Got Talent last Sunday with their cute rendition of a traditional makjetta.

Meanwhile, dance group Concept of Movement came second and top-performing prodigy Ria Gauci came third.

Jomike and Lydon have become Malta’s latest celebrities, so much so that it garnered the attention of the Prime Minister who invited them to Castille.

