Robert Abela Meets Muzika Muzika Winner Glen Vella As He Pledges Further Support To Maltese Music
Prime Minister Robert Abela met with the winner of the 2021 edition of Muzika Muzika, Glen Vella.
The ‘Ħarsa Biss’ singer was welcomed into Castille in Valletta by Abela where the pair spoke about the festival, Maltese music in general as well as showing support for local talent.
“As a government, we will continue to give all the necessary resources so that these type of festivals keep being included in the cultural calendar of our country,” Abela said.
Vella’s track ‘Ħarsa Biss’ is a beautiful dedication to the moment Vella met his husband Sandro.
Muzika Muzika – Festival Kanzunetta Maltija was broadcast live on TVM over three days in its comeback edition after an eight-year hiatus. Around 90,000 viewers tuned in to the see over 20 artists perform a number of original Maltese tracks.