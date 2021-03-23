Robert Abela Meets Muzika Muzika Winner Glen Vella As He Pledges Further Support To Maltese Music

Prime Minister Robert Abela met with the winner of the 2021 edition of Muzika Muzika, Glen Vella.

The ‘Ħarsa Biss’ singer was welcomed into Castille in Valletta by Abela where the pair spoke about the festival, Maltese music in general as well as showing support for local talent.

“As a government, we will continue to give all the necessary resources so that these type of festivals keep being included in the cultural calendar of our country,” Abela said.