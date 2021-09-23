Robert Abela Wishes His Darling Daughter Giorgia Mae Good Luck On Her First Day Of School
Giorgia Mae, Robert Abela’s adorable daughter, is starting this year’s first day of school today – and she looks ready as ever.
In a Facebook post, Abela wished everyone continuing their school experience good luck, while he proudly stands smiling next to his daughter and wife, Lydia Abela.
“Like any parent, we cherish such moments immensely and as we do, every year we take a photo of the occasion before school starts,” Abela wrote.
Good Luck lil dawk kollha li se jkomplu bl-esperjenza skolastika f’dawn il-jiem. Giorgia Mae bdiet illum. Bħal kull…
Primary schools are reopened after a doubtful pandemic-period, and it was announced earlier this month that being vaccinated is not required to attend school.
Best of luck to everyone returning to school!