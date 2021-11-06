Russell Crowe In Malta: At Every Corner I Remember Why I Fell In Love With This Place In 1999 

World-famous actor Russell Crowe is being reminded of just how fascinating a place Malta is as he tours the island to film the latest project he’s working on. Crowe, who was in Malta in 1999 for the filming of the blockbuster Gladiator, took to Twitter to express his delight at being back on the island. “I fell in love with Malta in 1990 and I’m being reminded on every corner exactly why. This place is fascinating,” Crowe said in a tweet with an accompanying photo of Barrakka Gardens in Valletta.

Crowe is in Malta for a few days to film parts of the new film Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher in which he is starring alongside Matt Hookings, Ray Winstone, Jodhi May and Steven Berkoff. “Today I am going to Fort Ricasoli… You want to come to?” teased another tweet. But it’s not just the historical sites that have impressed the actor, who gave restaurant Capo Crudo a shoutout.

“Last night I went to a restaurant, Capo Crudo. In Valletta. Michelin. When you taste the food you know why,” Crowe said as he described a dish which he said brought many of his loves together in one experience. The actor also retweeted a post by English former professional rugby league footballer Sam Burgess – who is also in Malta it seems – about an encounter he had with ALS activist and campaigner Bjorn Formosa.

Burgess praised Formosa for his work in leading the way for ALS/MND people in Malta, a message also now endorsed by Crowe. So it seems that the actor is getting up to quite a bit during his time in Malta, and with 2.7 million followers on Twitter, Malta's tourism authorities will be more than happy for him to continue with the posts.