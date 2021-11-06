Russell Crowe Returns To Malta Gladiator Set After 22 Years
Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe this afternoon visited Fort Ricasoli, the site which served as the Coliseum in ancient Rome in the film Gladiator.
Crowe is in Malta for a few days to film parts of the new film Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher in which he is starring alongside Matt Hookings, Ray Winstone, Jodhi May and Steven Berkoff.
He’s been posting regular updates about his trip to Malta, telling his fans this morning that he would be visiting Fort Ricasoli this afternoon.
Members of the press and fans flocked to the site where they could see Crowe touring the site on a mountain bike. He was accompanied by Film Commissioner Johann Grech.
“It’s a very strange thing to realise that I hadn’t been back when I should have… I think Malta’s amazing as a place to set stories,” the star told the Times of Malta.
Earlier today, Crowe declared his love for Malta, saying in a tweet that he had remembered exactly why he fell in love with the island back in 1999.
The fort was constructed between 1670 and 1693 and is the island’s largest fort. It has been used in a number of high-budget productions, including Troy, Agora and more recently Game of Thrones.
