Russell Crowe Returns To Malta Gladiator Set After 22 Years 

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe this afternoon visited Fort Ricasoli, the site which served as the Coliseum in ancient Rome in the film Gladiator.

Crowe is in Malta for a few days to film parts of the new film Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher in which he is starring alongside Matt Hookings, Ray Winstone, Jodhi May and Steven Berkoff.

He’s been posting regular updates about his trip to Malta, telling his fans this morning that he would be visiting Fort Ricasoli this afternoon.