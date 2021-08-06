Sighted In Malta! Suicide Squad Star David Dastmalchian Is Visiting

He counts among yet another Hollywood star to grace Malta and enjoy the Mediterranean sun over the years. Other notable names include Broadway star Jeremy Jordan who visited the island in November 2020.

The Suicide Squad’s very own Polka-Dot Man, David Dastmalchian, has officially been sighted in Malta following an Instagram post that the actor put up.

It is not exactly sure where the picture was taken except that it is somewhere around Malta’s picturesque coasts.

Dastmalchian is best known for his role as Kurt in Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man (2015) and its sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). He is currently starring in the recently released The Suicide Squad from director James Gunn.

In the film, Dastmalchian plays the role of Polka-Dot Man, who is described as “an experiment gone wrong” turned criminal in a suit that is covered in colourful polka-dots that are sure to offer a visual spectacle in the film.