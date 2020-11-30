Spotted In Malta! Broadway Superstar Jeremy Jordan Touches Down In Valletta

Currently, Jordan is only slated to be filming biographical film Spinning Gold with Samuel L. Jackson. However, the only known filming location for Spinning Gold as of the writing of this article is Montreal, Canada.

The photo appears to be taken from The Phoenicia Hotel overlooking the gardens and showing Marsamxett Harbour in the distance. Many fans who saw the post commented on speculation that Jordan may be in Malta to film some sort of project – although there is nothing to confirm whether this could be true other than a set of emojis.

Broadway star Jeremy Jordan shared a picture on Twitter of the stunning view of Marsamxett Harbour from Valletta.

Even during a pandemic, celebs still find the chance to visit Malta.

Jordan is best known for his Broadway work, including the role of Jack Kelly in Newsies (for which Jordan received a Tony nomination) and his on-screen role as Winslow “Winn” Scott Jr. in the CW’s DC series Supergirl.

Yet, one of his most remarkable achievements is perhaps that Jordan is credited as being one of the individuals responsible for The Greatest Showman movie to get the greenlight from Fox.

Before Fox would greenlight the 2017 box office hit, the company wished to see a read through of the script and listen to some of the songs that would be featured in the P.T. Barnum biopic.

However, the day before the read through, Hugh Jackman was admitted for surgery on his nose to remove skin cancer – which left him with 80 stitches and a doctor’s order to strictly avoid singing.

As such, instead of cancelling, Jordan was brought in as a stand-in for Hugh Jackman’s singing parts. Jordan thus sang each of the songs that were sampled in the demo.

This included a moment during musical number ‘From Now On’ where Jackman himself – unable to obey the doctor’s orders any further – started singing alongside Jordan in the power ballad.