‘The Dark Side Of Social Media’: Sarah Zerafa Opens Up About Online Abuse In Raw, Emotional Post

In a raw and emotional Instagram post, Soza shares a photo of herself, half wearing makeup, surrounded by comments she has received.

Sarah Zerafa has made a career out of being an influencer and content creator, but her chosen lifestyle has left her vulnerable to hateful and superficial attacks about her appearance.

One of Malta’s top content creators has shed light on the dark side of social media after sharing some of the spiteful comments she has received online.

“Yes, these are all real comments,” she said. “I used to feel ashamed to receive such cruel and hateful comments, so much so that I used to delete every single one of them.”

“I would kill myself if I look that ugly without makeup on”, “You’re so f*cking ugly”, and “Your boyfriend must hate waking up to that ugly face every morning”, are just a handful of the abusive comments Soza has had to face online.

“I’m sharing this to show you the ugly side of social media,” she continued. “The side that no one talks enough about. The side that everyone is scared to open up about. The side that kills you a little on the inside.”

The influencer’s post comes amidst a backdrop of social unrest regarding the way women are treated in society, especially following the tragic death of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in the United Kingdom after she was allegedly abducted and killed by a police officer whilst walking home.

“People will judge you whether you do bad or good. People will hate on you for no reason. People will never learn to be kinder,” she continued.

Soza ended her Instagram post with some words of encouragement and advice to all those who may find themselves in a similar situation.

“Learn to love yourself so much that these comments become irrelevant. Learn to love yourself so much that you can look at these comments and laugh. Remember to keep shining and smiling,” she said.

The Maltese influencer’s Instagram post drew ample support with local stars such as Ira Losco and Emma Muscat putting their weight behind Soza.

“You look beautiful with or without makeup, what counts is what’s on the inside… and that I can assure you is beautiful,” Losco said.

Share this post with someone who needs some inspiration